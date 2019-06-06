AEGON (AEG) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CL King raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ING Group raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AEGON by 50.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. AEGON has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

