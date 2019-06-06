Aequus Pharmaceuticals (AQS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 53,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.65.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

