Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Stake Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $33,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

NYSE A opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $541,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

