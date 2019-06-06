Ajo LP Raises Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Ajo LP grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,647 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 437.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Itau BBA Securities lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. HSBC raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

AMX opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 4.80%. Research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/ajo-lp-raises-holdings-in-america-movil-sab-de-cv-adr-series-l-amx.html.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.