Alain Treuer Sells 5,270 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Alain Treuer sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $68,826.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,999.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alain Treuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Alain Treuer sold 9,029 shares of Green Plains stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $117,918.74.

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.38. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $642.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Green Plains’s payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Plains by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Green Plains by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Green Plains by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

