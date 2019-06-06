ALLETE (ALE) and EuroSite Power (EUSP) Financial Contrast

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ALLETE has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALLETE and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE 12.93% 9.11% 3.78% EuroSite Power -18.08% -7.82% -6.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of ALLETE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ALLETE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EuroSite Power does not pay a dividend. ALLETE pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALLETE has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALLETE and EuroSite Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE $1.50 billion 2.92 $174.10 million $3.61 23.52 EuroSite Power $4.44 million N/A -$840,000.00 N/A N/A

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ALLETE and EuroSite Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALLETE 1 3 0 0 1.75 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

ALLETE presently has a consensus target price of $75.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.68%. Given ALLETE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALLETE is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Summary

ALLETE beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 545 megawatt of wind energy generation. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 159 substations with a total capacity of 8,531 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

