Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Insider Alison Moore Sells 48,828 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) insider Alison Moore sold 48,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $1,306,637.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,467. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

