Alphabet (GOOGL) Shares Gap Down to $1,038.74

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,010.55, but opened at $1,038.74. Alphabet shares last traded at $1,051.49, with a volume of 97267 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,324.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,009.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

