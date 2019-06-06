AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 239.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,812,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,393,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

