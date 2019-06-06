Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co. TX

American National Insurance Co. TX cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,575 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Altria Group by 4,426.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,776,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,943,000 after acquiring an additional 420,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In other news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

