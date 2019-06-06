AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Shares Up 7.6%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.15. 639,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 688,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAG. ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.48.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,077.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Krop acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,664.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,750 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,097,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 686.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 582,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,946,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 292,100 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 371,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

