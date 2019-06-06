American Electric Power (AEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,499 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 40,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

