American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

