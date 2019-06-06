American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,385,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,320,000 after purchasing an additional 203,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,368,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,150,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 223,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $39,147.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

