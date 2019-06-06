Amphenol Co. (APH) Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,409,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $133,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,878,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Amphenol by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diana G. Reardon sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $9,205,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.23. 262,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

