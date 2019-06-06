Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc (ALLK) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($4.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Allakos stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $65.48.

In other news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 89,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $3,266,322.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 53,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $2,133,060.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 4,853.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 60.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

