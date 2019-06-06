Analysts Anticipate Cerecor Inc (CERC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post sales of $5.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.45 million. Cerecor reported sales of $4.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year sales of $20.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $21.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.80 million, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $23.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 226.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million.

CERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

CERC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 43,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,216. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Simon Pedder bought 6,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 50,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $273,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 657,341 shares of company stock worth $3,484,333. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

