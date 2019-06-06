Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (GMED) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $145,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,384 shares in the company, valued at $601,738.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,096 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 496,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,480. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

