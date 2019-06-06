Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 149,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,787. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,133,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,718,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,278,000 after purchasing an additional 750,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,296.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 624,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 579,398 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

