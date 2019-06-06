Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc (TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $263.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $264.78 million. Twilio posted sales of $147.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Twilio stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.69. The stock had a trading volume of 113,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -172.21 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $144.62.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $2,705,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $3,176,453.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,107 shares of company stock valued at $20,315,428 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 351,440 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,234,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 135,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.