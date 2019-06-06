Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s FY2019 Earnings (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

ATI opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.