Analysts Set Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) PT at $22.75

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

ELGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

In other Endologix news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob acquired 15,128 shares of Endologix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,780.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Onopchenko acquired 30,257 shares of Endologix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $199,998.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,410 shares of company stock valued at $319,990 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Endologix by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endologix by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELGX stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. Endologix has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 54.72% and a negative return on equity of 173.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Endologix will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

