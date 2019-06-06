Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Price Target at $14.64

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.64.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$12.22. 321,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.63%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

