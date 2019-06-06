Analyzing Redpoint Bio (RPBC) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Redpoint Bio and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences 5.50% 26.87% 8.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Redpoint Bio and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redpoint Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Health Sciences 0 4 5 0 2.56

PRA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $114.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than Redpoint Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redpoint Bio and PRA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences $2.87 billion 2.12 $153.90 million $3.93 23.61

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Redpoint Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Redpoint Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Redpoint Bio on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redpoint Bio Company Profile

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardio metabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

