Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $469,980.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $17.28 million and $469,980.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016584 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004173 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001215 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001237 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

