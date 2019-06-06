Arch Coal (ARCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Coal, Inc. is a natural resource company. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal, used to manufacture steel and generate electricity. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah and Texas. Arch Coal, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.38. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $555.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

