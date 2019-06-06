Arepacoin Price Down 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $35,392.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000362 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,096,571 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.