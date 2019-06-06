ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 408.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,426,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,902,000 after acquiring an additional 275,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,790,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,557,000 after purchasing an additional 168,185 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $395,983.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,825.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,181 shares of company stock worth $1,639,711. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $144.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

