ARP Americas LP Has $1.31 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

ARP Americas LP grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

