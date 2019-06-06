ASML Holding NV (ASML) Stake Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1,064.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASML from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

