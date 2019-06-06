AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,122. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $181.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of AstroNova worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AstroNova (ALOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/astronova-alot-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.