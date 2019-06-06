Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

AUTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 target price on Autolus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 83,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,898. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $674.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 112,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

