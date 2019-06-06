Azart (AZART) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Azart coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Azart has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Azart has a market capitalization of $12,760.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Azart Profile

AZART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

