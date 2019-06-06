Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,604,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,962,000 after buying an additional 158,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

NBTB opened at $36.87 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.87.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $111.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

