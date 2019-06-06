Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Eaton (ETN)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,511. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti bought 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,638. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eaton by 8,639.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,564,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $524,126,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Eaton by 40.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,282,000 after buying an additional 2,978,615 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Eaton by 7,553.8% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,653,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,263,000 after buying an additional 1,955,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

