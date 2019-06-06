Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Stake Raised by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKS. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Barnes & Noble by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barnes & Noble by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKS stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $340.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.67. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Barnes & Noble had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $7.00 price objective on Barnes & Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Barnes & Noble Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

