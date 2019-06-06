BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 153.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BB&T by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 292,660 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in BB&T by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBT stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 687,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. BB&T’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $419,336. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens cut BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.49.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

