BB&T Co. (BBT) Stake Increased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BB&T by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $419,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

