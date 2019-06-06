Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Beigene were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Beigene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,594,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,639,000 after acquiring an additional 128,072 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $622,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,773 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Beigene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beigene by 22,043.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,446,000 after acquiring an additional 563,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGNE opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.47. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -13.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

In other Beigene news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.10, for a total value of $2,037,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,106,869 shares in the company, valued at $558,944,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $2,017,340.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,779,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,845 shares of company stock valued at $10,667,562. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

