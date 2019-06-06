bitEUR (BITEUR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $456.00

bitEUR (CURRENCY:BITEUR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One bitEUR token can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00014659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitEUR has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. bitEUR has a market cap of $121,715.00 and $456.00 worth of bitEUR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00403758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.03 or 0.02541962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00149004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000826 BTC.

bitEUR Token Profile

bitEUR’s total supply is 107,706 tokens. The official website for bitEUR is bit.ly/BitShares_EURO. bitEUR’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitEUR

bitEUR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitEUR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitEUR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitEUR using one of the exchanges listed above.

