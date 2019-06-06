bitUSD Reaches One Day Volume of $31,980.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00013267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $31,980.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00400355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.02482865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00147361 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000099 BTC.

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 4,075,560 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

