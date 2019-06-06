BlackRock Inc. Has $7.46 Billion Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $7,459,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $274.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.83 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

