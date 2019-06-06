BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFL stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

