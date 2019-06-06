Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,231 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $607,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $251,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,843,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,122,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,738,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,953,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $384,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $121,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,475 shares of company stock worth $6,633,747. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 106,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,026. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI raised Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/boston-scientific-co-bsx-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.