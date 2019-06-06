Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 3,066 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,560,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,210,000 after purchasing an additional 589,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,013,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,630,000 after purchasing an additional 731,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,403,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $11,975,035.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,212 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,533.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,113 shares of company stock worth $13,074,200 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Southern stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $55.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

