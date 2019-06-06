Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BDGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

BDGE stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $566.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum bought 3,126 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,746.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L sold 163,263 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $4,540,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 154.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 57,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,410,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

