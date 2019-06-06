Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc (DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. NOW posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NOW had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after buying an additional 375,350 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $71,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $849,000.

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 13,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,884. NOW has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

