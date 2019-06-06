Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report sales of $1.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $1.95 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 million to $8.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.00 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $46.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $277,668.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,661.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,376 shares of company stock valued at $979,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 797,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,456. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.