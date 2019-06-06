Brokerages Set Britvic Plc (BVIC) PT at $931.55

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 939.73 ($12.28).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVIC. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Britvic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price for the company.

Get Britvic alerts:

LON:BVIC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 917 ($11.98). 687,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.