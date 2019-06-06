Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) PT at $1,708.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,708 ($22.32).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIK shares. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,599.50 ($20.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,366.50 ($17.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64). Also, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, for a total transaction of £31,260 ($40,846.73).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.